I’m Stack Overflow’s COO—Here’s How To Hire (And Keep) Great Developers

As commencement ceremonies wrap up across the country, throngs of new grads are revising resumes, networking—a few might be prepping for one last summer of travel—but they’re almost all thinking about the same thing: jobs. That means recruiters will soon have a new crop of young talent to sort through.

Of all the roles they’ll have to fill, developer jobs can be one of the trickiest. Developers have more power over most of our lives than we tend to think. Sometimes it’s something tiny, like the way “snooze” works on your smartphone’s alarm clock; sometimes it’s something bigger, like the stories Facebook’s algorithm puts into your news feed. Yet despite developers’ hidden influence, most businesses, especially outside of Silicon Valley, still treat them like glorified typists.

But developers don’t have to make for such notoriously difficult recruiting targets. Over my career in tech, first as a software engineer, then as a startup CTO, and now as COO for Stack Overflow, I’ve learned a thing or two about what it takes to hire (and hang onto) talented programmers.

1. Build (And Promote) A Developer-First Culture

Thousands of developers out there are being deprived of the opportunity to put their talents and coding prowess to use. They’re sitting in open office plans, unable to concentrate with someone yammering on the phone next to them. They’re struggling to use decade-old computers, coding in languages they don’t love for companies that don’t love them back. And worst of all, they’re being spammed by recruiters who don’t know the difference between Java and Javascript—often for jobs that are poorly defined to begin with.

If you want to attract tech talent, don’t just advertise open positions. Focus on the careers you can offer and the types of experiences you can give developers. Developers care about learning and growing, so talk about your training programs. Let employees attend conferences, facilitate internal tech talks, and above all, encourage new ideas. If your culture doesn’t reflect the values and preferences of the developers you’re looking to hire, you can’t expect to succeed in hiring them.

2. Rethink Your Org Chart

Programmers want to report to programmers—or at the very least, to recently promoted ex-programmers. They can’t stand having to explain technical issues to non-technical managers. They’re always going to be happier in organizations that respect, train, and promote developers to lead other developers.