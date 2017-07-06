Read the Ethics Office director’s resignation letter to President Trump

Walter Shaub, director of the U.S. Government Ethics Office, resigned today. In a letter addressed to President Donald Trump, he wrote that it was a “great privilege and honor” to lead the organization. The Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan group that advocates for strong campaign finance reform, announced shortly thereafter that Shaub is joining its team. No word on whether a new director will be named.
Shaub has routinely butted heads with Trump over his business conflicts, urging him to fully divest from his companies. His full letter is below.
