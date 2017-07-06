Here’s how much Airbnb is expected to grow through 2019—competition be damned

New data from eMarketer suggests Airbnb will continue to grow U.S. users through 2019, while its percentage of the shared lodging market will decline. According to the report, 36.8 million adults in the United States will use Airbnb this year, an increase of 21.2% over 2016. By 2021, eMarketer expects that Airbnb will double its user base to 60.8 million adults. At that point the agency expects Airbnb’s growth to slow down to single digits.
In 2017, Airbnb will have 94% of the shared-lodging market in the United States. While that’s certainly a large percentage, that’s down from 97% of the space last year. By 2021, eMarketer expects that percentage to drop to 92%.
[Images: eMarketer]