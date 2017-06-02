The End Is Here: An Exit Interview With “The Leftovers” Creator Damon Lindelof

Damon Lindelof is feeling weird.

As the showrunner and co-creator of HBO’s The Leftovers, he’s guided one of the most emotionally dense and thoroughly confounding TV shows in recent memory through three seasons–and now he’s reached the end. Based on Tom Perrotta’s novel, The Leftovers follows a family’s tumultuous odyssey toward any semblance of normality after two percent of the world’s population suddenly disappears. Along with co-creator Perrotta, Lindelof has constructed a world that lives at the intersection of grief, faith, and arrant perplexity. So it’s of little wonder that after 27 episodes of chain-smoking cults, assassinations in the afterlife, and the imminent threat of an apocalypse, Lindelof is feeling weird about bringing it all to a cohesive finale. “People ask me, ‘Am I going to be satisfied? Am I going to get an unambiguous ending?’ And I say to them, ‘Your threshold for ambiguity is all in the eye of the beholder,'” Lindelof says. “Every season of The Leftovers ended with some degree of ambiguity. Why should the series end with any less just because that’s the end of the story?” Lindelof is no stranger to ambiguity having been a co-creator of the Russian nesting doll of enigmas that was Lost. However, what will be different this time around is Lindelof’s intake for the inevitable criticism. The finale of Lost was polarizing, to say the least–some found closure, others found themselves plain pissed. It’s not a unique problem, of course: the series finale of any show is fraught with audience opinions and theories of what could have / should have been. That said, a show in the genre of mystery has a far heavier cross to bear. “When Lost ended, [executive producer] Carlton [Cuse] and I decided to go radio silent for a month. And I’m going to do the opposite this time because I feel like the fact that we were not available to make our intentions clear about what the finale was, everybody jumped to the wrong conclusion, and by the time we resurfaced it was too late,” Lindelof says. “It felt like we were apologists when in fact I was never apologizing and neither was Carlton. But we were so available up until that moment and then suddenly we were gone.” Both Lindelof and Perrotta have been fastidious in their position that the biggest question of “where did everyone go?” will never be fully answered. Yet, in the run-up to the finale, there are ample loose ends that can be addressed: Will Kevin reunite with Nora? Will Nora go through with her potentially suicidal plan to see her vanished kids? Did Laurie actually kill herself? Since the scheduled apocalypse didn’t happen, what now? Is Kevin “Jesus” or what?

“If the ending is good enough, you shouldn’t really give a shit what happens to the people after the show is over. I’m OK with leaving them where they are understanding that there is still a life to lead,” Lindelof says. “It used to drive me nuts when people would ask David Chase if there was going to be a Sopranos movie. And I’d be like, did you watch the same series that I did? It fills me with rage and that’s one of the most ambiguous endings in the history of television for one of the greatest shows! I’m not saying that The Leftovers is in the same rarefied air as The Sopranos but it’s aspiring to that.” Lindelof’s modesty partly stems from the fact that The Leftovers never really cracked into the zeitgeist like some of his favorite shows did, including The Sopranos and The Wire—or at least not yet. Lindelof is well aware that if he wanted more viewers, he could’ve built the show around teasing the ultimate reveal of where everyone went. Instead, he opted for that ambiguity which he hopes will give The Leftovers a solid shelf-life, based on unpacking its endless theories and references. “The single most liberating thing about The Leftovers was that Perrotta was absolutely unapologetic in the novel about saying he’s never going to tell you where everybody went and why–and I think that alienated a lot of potential viewers,” Lindelof says. Related: Look, “The Leftovers'” Final Season Probably Won’t Answer Everything Couple that with the show’s high-degree of difficulty in processing its dark and intricate plot, and Lindelof can understand why The Leftovers wasn’t necessarily a breakout hit. “My hope is that it will age well, that 10 years from now The Leftovers is still a show that people think about,” he says. “There’s a dichotomy that exists in all of us where we want something to feel very familiar, but we also want to be surprised. When we hear a song for the first time, we tend to like common musical progressions and verses that sound familiar to us. So when you hear something different, your brain goes, ‘I don’t like this.’ But then you listen to it the second time and it’s not unfamiliar to you. I’m not saying you have to watch The Leftovers twice in order to like it. But it’s definitely not a pop song.” That said, The Leftovers certainly has a devout following that actually helped shape the series’s three-season arc. When Lindelof took on The Leftovers, he knew immediately that it would have four seasons, max.

