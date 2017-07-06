SoundCloud cuts 40% of its staff as it waits for a buyout that may never come

It’s a rough day in the music streaming world as SoundCloud just said it’s laying off 173 employees and shuttering its offices in San Francisco and London. The decade-old user-uploaded audio service will continue to operate in New York and Berlin.

The staff reduction works out to be 40% of SoundCloud’s workforce and stands as the most painful sign yet that the money-losing (but still popular) music service is in real trouble. The company has been seeking a buyer for some time, with French streaming service Deezer reportedly expressing interest. Previous acquisition talks with Spotify and Twitter reportedly fell through. Last year, I wrote about why Spotify buying SoundCloud made sense.