Muji is opening a minimalist hotel in the most Muji way imaginable

The Muji hotel will be built into the company’s new flagship store in Tokyo’s Ginza district, Spoon & Tamago reports. The first six floors of the 10-story building will house the Muji store, while the remaining floors will be transformed into the new Muji hotel. The rooms will be outfitted in all Muji products, so it is as close as customers will be able get to stealing a nap at the Muji store. It’s slated for completion in spring 2019, and until then, fans will just have to continue to snooze in their body-fit cushions at home or book a room at the forthcoming Muji Hotel in Shenzhen, China, which is expected to be completed later this year.



