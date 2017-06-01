Wealthsimple Unveils The Supreme Retirement Plan To NYC Streetwear Fanatics

WHO: Fintech newcomer Wealthsimple

WHY WE CARE: When most of us think of retirement advice, it’s someone in a suit, folding their hands, looking at us with parental concern, and telling us if we don’t save as much as possible for our retirement right now, our golden years will consist of tuna fish coupons and maybe a Walmart greeter gig. But as Wealthsimple has pointed out before, it’s all about investment advice for young people, from the perspective of young people. And there may be nothing that screams this goal more emphatically than this billboard, and its Supreme Retirement Plan. It’s simple, it speaks directly to a specific audience in their own language. It’s like a Hypebeast MBA. And it makes sense–just look up a pair of Adidas Yeezy’s on eBay to see their investment potential.