Danny McBride Goes Full Danny McBride In This New Xbox Ad

In a new campaign for Xbox Game Pass, McBride takes exception to the adage “Less is more.”

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

WHAT: Danny McBride aims his rage at the notion of “less is more” in a new ad for Xbox Game Pass.

WHO: Xbox, Ayzenberg, Caviar and WME|IMG

WHY WE CARE: As fans of Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals, or This Is The End know, there’s nothing quite like a Danny McBride rant. And here we get McBride in full ad mode (remember his K-Swiss MFCEO?), this time to debunk the idea that more isn’t actually more. Math! He wants more of everything, and makes a compelling argument, no matter how unrealistic. “I’d like more people to come up to me on the street and say, ‘Hey Danny, you were great in Your Highness.'”

About the author

Jeff Beer is a staff editor at Fast Company, covering advertising, marketing, and brand creativity. He lives in Toronto.

