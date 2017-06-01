Danny McBride Goes Full Danny McBride In This New Xbox Ad

WHO: Xbox, Ayzenberg, Caviar

WHY WE CARE: As fans of Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals, or This Is The End know, there’s nothing quite like a Danny McBride rant. And here we get McBride in full ad mode (remember his K-Swiss MFCEO?), this time to debunk the idea that more isn’t actually more. Math! He wants more of everything, and makes a compelling argument, no matter how unrealistic. “I’d like more people to come up to me on the street and say, ‘Hey Danny, you were great in Your Highness.'”