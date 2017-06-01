advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Danny McBride Goes Full Danny McBride In This New Xbox Ad

Danny McBride Goes Full Danny McBride In This New Xbox Ad
By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

WHAT: Danny McBride aims his rage at the notion of “less is more” in a new ad for Xbox Game Pass.

WHO: Xbox, Ayzenberg, Caviar

WHY WE CARE: As fans of Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals, or This Is The End know, there’s nothing quite like a Danny McBride rant. And here we get McBride in full ad mode (remember his K-Swiss MFCEO?), this time to debunk the idea that more isn’t actually more. Math! He wants more of everything, and makes a compelling argument, no matter how unrealistic. “I’d like more people to come up to me on the street and say, ‘Hey Danny, you were great in Your Highness.'”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life