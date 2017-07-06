NASA will zoom past Jupiter’s giant red spot on July 10

NASA‘s Juno spacecraft is heading to the eye of a storm, literally. On July 10, Juno will zoom past Jupiter’s red spot, the giant planet’s 10,000-mile-wide storm that has been raging for an estimated 350 years. Juno’s flyover will give earthlings their first-ever chance to get up close and personal with the storm, which NASA notes has been watched by humans since 1830 (in between viewings of Twister and Fire Maidens from Outer Space, of course).