Four Common Mistakes You’re Probably Making In Your Job Listings

When it comes to finding talented new employees, a job listing is the first impression candidates have of your company. Are you piquing their interest or sending them scrolling by your ad?

“Each step along the (hiring) journey should be authentic, reinforce the employer’s culture, and provide transparency into how employees are valued at an organization.” says Stacie Mallory, vice president of recruiting for Randstad Professionals, a staffing firm. “Because online communication is one of the first touch points job seekers have with an organization, it is important to engage effectively from start to finish.”

Organizations that invest in a strong candidate experience improve their quality of hires by 70%, according to the career website Glassdoor. And that starts with a killer job listing. Unfortunately, experts say a lot of hiring managers make mistakes. Avoid these four common errors and boost your hiring success:

Having Sloppy Grammar

Poorly written job postings can be devastating to your recruiting efforts, says Ian Siegel, founder and CEO of the job marketplace ZipRecruiter.

“Misspellings and improper grammar are all too common errors hiring managers make when writing job postings,” he says. “If you are a job seeker, seeing misspelled words or poor grammar in a job posting is a potential warning sign that the hiring company is unprofessional and lacking in attention to detail. Those are terrible attributes in a workplace, and a real deterrent to applications from highly qualified candidates.”

Make sure your job posting is clearly written and error-free. Giving the ad to another staff member to proofread will help you catch mistakes that you might miss.

Being Vague About Compensation

Few employers include details on compensation, and that’s a big mistake, says Steven Rothberg, founder and president of College Recruiter, a job site for recent graduates. “Perhaps the employers think that it is 1972 and salary data is difficult to come by, or the employers want to maintain their negotiating leverage,” he says. “It’s really just another way of saying that they want to pay the employees less than they deserve.”

Not including an hourly rate or salary wastes people’s time, adds Robert Basso, president of Advantage Payroll Services and author of The Everyday Entrepreneur. “It results with too many applicants falling outside a business’s hiring range,” he says. “It wastes a company’s time with job applicant review. And the person applying for the job ends up wasting his or her time vying for a position that winds up not be the right fit.”