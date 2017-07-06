The Silicon Valley fallout continues: 500 Startups entrepreneur-in-residence resigns 

Silicon Valley has been in crisis mode in the wake of a series of sexual harassment allegations involving many of its male VC leaders. The firm 500 Startups was hit very hard, with its founder, Dave McClure , stepping down after women came forward about his alleged misconduct.

Now another 500 Startups person is leaving—its entrepreneur-in-residence Eric Bahn. Bahn wrote in a tweet early Monday, which was noticed by Axios today, that he resigned from the firm and was “disappointed.”

Bahn is also part of the group of entrepreneurs and investors who drafted a proposed industry-wide harassment policy template yesterday.