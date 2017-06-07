Is Your Boss Getting Ready To Quit? How To Tell And What To Do

When it comes to the day-to-day specifics of your work life, there is perhaps no greater influence than your boss. But lately, he’s been coming in well-dressed and leaving for long lunches. Or maybe she’s been a little distant. Could your boss be planning an exit? And if she quits, what will happen to you?

There are definite telltale signs when someone is looking for a job, says workplace consultant Amy Cooper Hakim, PhD, founder of The Cooper Strategic Group, Inc. They’re the same as when colleagues are looking for a job. Perhaps they’re spending more time behind closed doors. They come to the office dressed appropriately for an interview and are taking a few more long lunches than usual. Perhaps they’re jumpy when someone comes into the office unexpectedly and try to hide their computer screen because they’re looking at job listings. “Those are all some of the warning signs,” she says.

Beyond those signs, some behavior of people who have decided to move on can affect you and your job performance, says Stacy Lindenberg, owner of Talent Seed Consulting. Your supervisor may be less available for meetings or less invested in the projects they’re overseeing. That can have an impact on how you do your job, she says.

“Things that they normally would do are pushed off. If they’re not available when they need you, that’s a problem,” she says. In addition, once your supervisor does leave, it can mean a big transition for you as you help hold down the fort while a replacement is found, then adapt to the work style of a new manager, she says.

If you suspect that your boss is getting ready to quit, there are some things you can do to both prep for the transition and safeguard your standing to the best of your ability.

Act Appropriately

Your next steps depend on whether you know for certain that your supervisor is leaving, and what kind of relationship you have with them, Lindenberg says. You don’t want to be seen as taking advantage of the situation—especially if you’re wrong about whether your boss is actually leaving. If you have the kind of relationship with your supervisor where they would share their plans, you might even strategize with them about next steps.

“So, think about the relationships you have and keep those in mind,” she says. You don’t want to lose those relationships because you acted on a hunch, she says.