Polish women dressed up in “Handmaid’s Tale” costumes to protest Donald Trump’s visit to Poland

President Trump gave a speech in Warsaw today, but not everyone thought it was a blessed day. A number of demonstrators protested the visit by donning bright red robes and white headdresses reminiscent of the Hulu show The Handmaid’s Tale —which is set in a future dystopia where women are stripped of their rights .

Protest na rogu Schillera i Miodowej – duże zainteresowanie mediów, też międzynarodowych pic.twitter.com/1PNAOy5DAY — Michał Kolanko (@michal_kolanko) July 6, 2017

Some local journalists and others on the scene shared pictures and videos of the protesters. In one of the videos, captioned with the tweet “We will never become handmaids,” the protesters are seen pulling off their white bonnets and tearing them up.

Instructions for how to make the headdress were posted on Facebook in advance of the protest.

Government promised what it couldn’t deliver. Here you can see the protest of Polish women against Trump. Today, Warsaw cc @HandmaidsOnHulu pic.twitter.com/NsNJYgx4dx — natemat (@natematpl) July 6, 2017

The New York Times reported last month that women’s rights activists had been staging similar demonstrations in U.S. capitols to protest cuts to Planned Parenthood.