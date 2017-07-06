Uber is pulling a large part of its service out of Finland . . . for now

The company is suspending its UberPop service in the nation’s capital, reports the Guardian. UberPop allows anyone to sign up to offer unlicensed taxi trips. However, current regulations make it illegal for anyone to operate a taxi service without a valid taxi permit. Those permits currently require drivers to meet annual quotas—something hard to do if you’re only an Uber driver in your spare time. However, in 2018 Finnish law will change, allowing drivers to obtain permits without the need to meet quotas. Once that happens, Uber says UberPop will relaunch in Finland in the summer of 2018.