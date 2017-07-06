advertisement
Lyft is now providing over 1 million rides a day

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The ride sharer announced the milestone in a blog post. The company also now operates in more than 360 communities, reaching almost 80% of the U.S. population. However, Lyft is still way behind Uber in terms of rides. That company recently passed its 5 billionth ride worldwide.

