Virgin Galactic’s experimental space plane is taking to the skies once more

The experimental plane, which is designed to carry passengers into outer space, has a tragic lineage. Its predecessor, the SpaceShipTwo, was torn apart in flight and the pilot killed when the plane crashed in 2014. Virgin Galactic’s new plane has safely conducted several glide-only tests and now will begin powered tests, with the aim of taking the new craft into space by the end of this year, reports Bloomberg. Virgin’s CEO Richard Branson says he hopes commercial operations of the craft will take place in 2018, after his own trip in the vessel.