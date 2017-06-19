How The Lucrative Fight To Put Cameras On Cops Is Changing The Way Police Work

On a gray afternoon in February, 18-year-old Curtis Deal was shot to death by a Baltimore detective. Police said Deal had darted away and, after a foot chase, turned and raised a handgun toward the undercover officer, who responded with a volley of gunfire. Two months later, on a Saturday night in the Dallas suburb of Balch Springs, an officer shot and killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards , a passenger in a car that the officer said was backing toward him aggressively.

Normally, official accounts of police fatally shooting black teenagers rest largely on the words of the officers involved, a fraught proposition when public trust of law enforcement is lower than it’s been in decades. But because these two officers were wearing body cameras—and both had remembered to activate them—they weren’t the only witnesses.

In the case of Deal, the body-cam video backed up the officer’s account. But with Edwards, the recording revealed something different: The car carrying him was driving away when the policeman opened fire. The officer was charged with murder.

These vital records of violent encounters have become more and more common as police departments from Baltimore to Balch Springs strap on body cameras, part of an effort to bring new transparency to their interactions with the public. Urged on by citizen activists eager for accountability—and supported by initial funding from the Obama administration—this embrace of video represents one of the fastest technological upgrades in policing history. According to the Department of Homeland Security, 95% of the country’s police departments are planning to implement body cameras; 20% already have.

That’s catalyzed a gold rush, with startups, legacy equipment suppliers, and tech companies including Microsoft and Amazon all jostling for share of a market that some estimate could be worth more than a billion dollars by 2020. And no company is in a better position than Axon, which makes the cameras worn in Baltimore and most of the country’s largest cities—and, until recently, was known as Taser.

Though the two-decade-old firm still produces almost all of the world’s police stun guns, its name change, announced in April, signals an ambition to dominate police video as well. In 2016, the company pulled in $268 million in revenue; its camera services were the fastest-growing segment, leaping 85% to hit $65 million in sales, thanks to new contracts with agencies such as the Los Angeles Police Department, which has purchased more than 7,000 devices. “We don’t see any reason why you should send a police officer on the street with a gun and no body camera,” says CEO Rick Smith, who engineered the name change for the company he founded. And as this new arm of his business grows, so does its impact on the future of policing.

Taser was an early mover into body cameras. It launched its first device and its Evidence.com video-storage platform back in 2009. But it took a national crisis for the products to gain traction: a series of high-profile deaths—many of them unarmed black men—at the hands of police in 2014. In response, the Justice Department seeded $41 million in grants to go to body cameras, and police departments began gearing up.