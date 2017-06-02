Does The History Of The Doomsday Clock Make You Feel Better Or Worse About Right Now?

In 1947, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists debuted the Doomsday Clock in the June issue of their publication. A simple illustration, the clock would, over the years, become a barometer of the severity of the state of global crisis. The closer the minute hand to midnight, the more under threat our safety was. As the Cold War swung the world to the brink of nuclear annihilation, the clock ticked precipitously close to midnight, only to creep back to a healthy quarter-to as the world settled into relative peace in the early 1990s.

But now, with the consequences of climate change looming as Donald Trump has withdrawn the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, and the possibility of nuclear warfare very much back on the table, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ Science and Security Board, who–with the input of experts in the fields of environmental science, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and biosecurity–determine where the minute hand should rest to most accurately reflect our current state of crisis, has set the Doomsday Clock at two-and-a-half minutes to midnight. By their metric, our planet is a half a minute as close to total destruction as we were in 1953, when both the United States and the Soviet Union, at the height of the Cold War, tested hydrogen bombs.

Faced with the daily onslaught of grim news and grimmer predictions, confronting the cold, hard truth of the Doomsday Clock may not seem like an appealing exercise. But to the organizers of the Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) in Chicago, now is exactly the moment to bring fresh attention to the clock and all that it represents.

Turn Back the Clock, an exhibit that just opened at MSI, articulates the factors that determine the clock’s ticking, and describes how 70 years of living in the nuclear age might inform our current crisis era.

This June is the 70th anniversary of the clock’s creation, but it is also, according to Turn Back the Clock’s director Patricia Ward, a time to see the clock as a way to understand how our actions and decisions are affecting the safety and security of the world, and begin to examine how to roll the minute hand back into non-crisis territory.

“At its heart, this exhibit is really abut how science and technology are part and parcel of the way the world works,” Ward tells Fast Company. “We want people to come here and find a way to understand that, and recognize that even if they don’t grasp the nitty gritty of the circumstances, they need to be aware of and talk about these issues as a step toward making the world a better place and keeping us safe.”

The exhibit opens with the clock’s inception in the post-World War II years, when the artist Martyl Langsdorf, who was married to one of the physicists developing the atomic bomb through the Manhattan Project at the University of Chicago, designed the clock as a way to call public attention to the gravity of the developments underway, and convey the urgency the scientists felt to inform people of what the bomb signifies.

From there, Turn Back the Clock tracks the movement of the minute hand, from when it hovered around midnight during the Cold War, to rolling back to 17 minutes from midnight in 1991 with the signing of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, to striking three minutes to midnight in 2015 under the threat of unmitigated climate change.