advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

A Chinese telecom just smashed the 5G speed record

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Chinese mobile provider ZTE has achieved a whopping 19 gigabytes per second in the latest test of its 5G network. That speed is a max and done under optimal conditions, of course. But if replicated in real-world use when 5G networks go live, you could download a 1080p feature film in less than a fourth of a second.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life