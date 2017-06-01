Comedy Central’s “Handy” Series Might Be The Perfect Branded Content Storyline

They’re everywhere. Serving food, eating food, using tools, holding beer bottles, holding burgers. Wherever you look in advertising, you’re going to see a lot of hands. In many cases, these hands will be without a body. The magical closeup. And for this, marketers employ a most particular specialist–the hand model.

Diving hand-first into the world of hand models is a branded series from Comedy Central called Handy, that follows the adventures of hand model Erik Thomas Layne as he navigates the ups and downs of advertising. The latest episode chronicles Layne doing his thing for a Sabra Hummus ad, where we learn how one man’s hand can become a woman’s hand, then a child’s hand, and the difference between a “dip and scoop,” and a “swoosh and scoop.” It’s funny, ridiculous, and, ultimately, still actually a Sabra Hummus ad.

Created by writer/director Josh Miller–with production company Kids at Play–each episode is two and a half minutes, taking up an entire commercial break on the network, and features Layne working behind the scenes of a fictional ad. The branded content hook is, the show’s sponsor is also the brand featured in the fictional ad. Oh, and the actor playing Layne is real-life hand model Erich Lane. Miller knows it’s all very meta.

“We’re a film crew filming a film crew filming a commercial for a brand that the overall show is, technically, a commercial for,” says Miller, who began his career as an advertising copywriter and creative director at agencies like Cliff Freeman & Partners and Team One, before turning to directing full-time.

The series is a funny, Extras-meets-advertising look at the ridiculous world of commercials, and one awkwardly self-important hand model in particular. It’s also perhaps the perfect set-up for a branded content series. The brand and product aren’t just shoehorned in, but integral to the story. They’re in on the joke.