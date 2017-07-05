Rana Plaza all over again

Four years after the harrowing collapse of the Rana Plaza garment factory that killed more than 1,100 workers in Bangladesh, there is more horrible news.

Thirteen people have been killed in a factory outside Dhaka after a boiler exploded. Police are now charging more than a dozen people with crimes that include negligence and murder. The factory produced clothes for Lindex, which manufactures for brands that include Finland’s Stockmann, German supermarket chain Aldi, and Rexholm of Denmark.

Once again, this is a reminder of how cheaply many clothes are made and how few safeguards are in place for garment workers in many parts of the world.