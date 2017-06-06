Here’s What To Wear To Your New Job

There are a lot of unspoken rules of the workplace no one clues you in on. And just because you nailed what to wear for the interviews that led to the offer, that doesn’t mean you have a good grasp on how people dress for work at the office every day.

Fear not. Fast Company tapped the expertise of stylist Nicole Russo, a personal stylist with a number of clients in the tech industry where suits and ties don’t hold sway, and business casual can be more than a bit confusing–particularly in the summer.

Comfortably Casual

For starters, if you want to get ahead, even if your’s is a crappy entry-level job, it’s important to understand the manager’s perspective. A survey by legal compliance and consulting services company Seyfarth Shaw at Work, found more than 50% of managers reported being uncomfortable when they had to deal with employees sporting overly revealing/casual summer clothing.

Related: 10 Things Not To Wear In the Office In The Summer

So how much is too much exposure? Russo says such “rules” are harder for women because there are so many more fashion categories in female apparel and accessories than there are in menswear. Thong sandals could be made of leather and have a heel, for example, but is it ever appropriate to sport them off the sand? Probably not. (No one at work wants to see that much of your bare feet.) And what about linen sundresses? Says Russo, “You can wear lightweight pretty feminine dresses, just cover up all the important bits.”

Russo recommends saving the stress about knee length hems on skirts and dresses, and focusing instead on what can be revealed when you’re sitting, standing, or walking. Ensure there’s no winking bra straps, side boob, or flashes of underwear, she advises. “If you run on the conservative side, it’s not going to hurt anyone,” she says.

That general directive goes for men, too. Save tank tops, shorts, sandals for weekends and vacations.

How to Wear a Hoodie and T-shirts

Speaking of menswear, there’s nothing that gets Russo more frustrated than the mind-set many men have: “If you dress up you are trying too hard.” She believes men can still wear the same category of clothing they’re most comfortable in on the weekends, albeit upgraded for the workday. “You don’t have to become this person who wears a tweed sport coat and monk straps,” she says, adding, “and it doesn’t have to look like you pulled it out of a hamper.”