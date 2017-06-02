“Fear And Loathing” In The Perfect Pint Video: This Week In Music

In case you missed it, the President of the United States decided to bet against planet Earth ! So before the world ends, we might have time for a couple more tunes.

Track 1. Mike Will Made-It, Rae Sremmurd, Gucci Mane, and Kendrick Lamar – Perfect Pint

Speaking of fear, one of our Most Creative People, Mike Will Made-It, dropped his homage to the gonzo classic “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” earlier this week. This single is off his collaboration album Ransom 2, which was released on March 24. The Nabil-directed music video includes everything from flying cars to dolphins and astronauts.

Track 2. Liam Gallagher – Wonder Wall of Glass

A Recommendation in the key of “Oasis – Wonderwall“:

♫ Today is gonna be the day that Oasis’s Liam Gallagher new hit is out.

By now you should’ve somehow realized the track was out since 5/31. ♫

Track 3. Halsey – Now Or Never

The stand out track on Halsey’s new album “hopeless fountain kingdom” is “Now Or Never.” For this item, let’s pretend that the lyrics are being sung out by Planet Earth, and it’s a cry for help. As the lyrics say “Baby gon’ love me now, now, now, now, now, now / Now or never.”