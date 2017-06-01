The Only 4 Speaking Tips You Need When You’re The Youngest One In The Room

I was 30 years old and had only been a speaking coach for a year when my mentor set me up with a few meetings with senior execs in New York. At one of them, a public relations VP pulled me aside to say, “Our CEO is going on TV later today. While you’re here, could you coach him?”

I was nervous. I had never coached a CEO before, let alone the head of a Fortune 100 company who was about to go on the air. But this was a big opportunity—I couldn’t say no. So I went into the studio with the CEO (in his 50s) and two VPs (in their 40s). I focused on what I knew and trusted in my skills.

Long story short, it turned out fine—the CEO nailed it and said afterward that I’d been a big help. When you’re just starting your career, you’ll find yourself in lots of situations where you’re the youngest person in the room and you’re asked to share your expertise. These are a few indispensable speaking tips that can help.

1. Don’t Act Like A Suit

When you walk into a meeting with seasoned execs, you might feel a little intimidated. So to compensate, you might think, “Okay, I’ve got this—I’m going to show them I take myself seriously.” So you stiffen up and square your shoulders. You put on a blank face, and you don’t move. You become flat and inauthentic—a “suit”—and it doesn’t do you any favors.

Loosen up. No matter how old you are, or how deep your experience is (or isn’t), most work environments today are pretty casual. At a minimum, they require a more dimensional self-presentation. That means you need to hold your body at ease. You need to relax your face, allowing your natural expressions to come through. You need to gesture to help your thoughts flow; think 3-D, not flat.

Related: Three Ways To Use Gestures While Speaking Without Feeling Ridiculous

2. Steer Clear Of Humor

You also need to fight the impulse to be funny. Humor can be a great way to release some tension, but your chances of landing a job with a multigenerational and multicultural audience are slim.