Baidu, Nvidia team up to promote AI for autonomous cars and the home

China’s Baidu has for some time been putting big resources into artificial intelligence, while Nvidia has long been a leading developer of the processors that power AI. Now the two companies are joining forces on an initiative that should significantly broaden their AI efforts .

At Baidu’s own AI developers conference in Beijing, company president and COO Qi Lu outlined the partnership and its four goals. They include incorporating Nvidia’s Drive PX platform into Baidu’s self-driving car project and working with numerous Chinese auto makers to build autonomous vehicles. As well, the partnership will impact Chinese homes by including Baidu’s DuerOS conversational AI platform to Nvidia’s Shield TV. Cloud data center customers could also benefit, as Baidu’s Cloud will now feature Nvidia’s Volta GPUs.