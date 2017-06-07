The Diary of An Ex-New York Times Software Engineering Intern

There is perhaps no other newspaper that is more regarded the world over than the New York Times. In its 166-year history, the paper has won 122 Pulitzer Prizes—more than any other newspaper in history—and set the benchmark for what quality journalism looks like. Its commitment to in-depth reporting of events across the globe, together with its reputation for a commitment to accuracy and editorial independence has lent itself to the paper’s status as the national newspaper of record.

The Old Gray Lady might still make most of her money from print for now, but that hasn’t stopped the paper from seeing where things are headed. The paper has actively recruited some of the industry’s top coders and multimedia experts from mediums ranging from video to VR to make sure it’s not just keeping up with the digital revolution, but defining it.

Its 2012 interactive long-form multimedia story, Snow Fall: The Avalanche at Tunnel Creek was hailed as “a break point in online journalism” and since then the paper hasn’t held back on the digital front. In the first part of 2017 alone, the paper has won The Mirror Award’s i-3 award for impact, innovation and influence in the digital space and six Webby Awards for excellence on the internet. Given how much the New York Times has embraced digital, it’s no wonder that some of the best software engineers want to code for them. But just how do you get your foot in the door? Daniel Kao, a current software engineer for the New York Times, started as an intern. Here’s what his experience was like.

On His Internship Role At The New York Times

I started my 10-week internship on June 13, 2016. I flew to NYC and started interning the day after graduating the University of California, San Diego as a 22-year-old. I worked in the news products department as a front-end developer for the home team, working on the code that powers the home page.

How He Found The New York Times Internship

I have to give credit to UCSD and its vast alumni network for helping me land the internship. During winter quarter my senior year, an NYT employee and UCSD alum came to campus to do an info session about the New York Times and to collect resumes for their summer internship program. There, I learned about the different internships offered by the NYT and added my resume to the pile for software engineering.

Having done a good amount of front-end work at other companies and organizations, I decided that I would be interested in joining one of the web teams.

The Interview Process

The interview process for the NYT was the most concise, professional, and friendly out of all the interview processes I went through during that time. It consisted of two phone interviews, one of which was over video and had me answer some very practical javascript application questions.

What Helped Me Score A NYT Internship

In terms of interns, the NYT prefers third or fourth-year students, even though a significant number of my intern class were also new grads and graduate students. It’s hard to know exactly what tipped the scales in my favor, but having a combination of technical experience at a variety of previous internships, including one at a video platform company and a general interest in media technology likely helped my prospects.