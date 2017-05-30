Ogilvy CEO On How Restructuring One Of The World’s Largest Ad Agencies Is Going So Far

When John Seifert took the reigns as CEO of global advertising behemoth Ogilvy & Mather in January 2016, he didn’t like what he saw. It wasn’t the company’s work itself, but its overall structure and size that concerned him. Seifert has spent his entire 38-year career at Ogilvy, witnessing it grow into more than 450 offices in 120 countries.

And even though it’s part of holding company WPP, with such a wide array of businesses and practices of its own–advertising; public relations and public affairs; branding and identity; shopper and retail marketing; healthcare communications; direct, digital, promotion, relationship marketing–the agency looked more like a holding company of its own, as opposed to the nimble, seamlessly integrated business that marketers increasingly need.

So Seifert set about building a strategy that would aim to completely transform the company’s operating system, and better configure its capabilities to make working for global clients a smoother, more agile experience. Last April, he presented a 17-page strategy to WPP CEO Martin Sorrell called “Ogilvy The Next Chapter,” based around the idea that the company wasn’t positioned well enough for what Seifert saw as the new reality of the marketplace, which he calls the era of great fragmentation.

“The paradox was that our clients had more tools, information, capability than they’ve ever had for what we call modern marketing, but there was also tons of confusion around how to connect the dots to make it all work,” says Seifert. “And I felt that too much of our day to day client reality was around that general uncertainty, confusion, frustration of how to make it all work.”

So over the last year, the company has begun rolling out its new operating strategy, first in the U.S., bringing all offices and separate business units in the country under one profit and loss statement. Ogilvy Chicago, New York, and Atlanta are now under one banner and brand, Ogilvy USA.

But the change goes beyond simply changing the name on the door. Over the last year, the agency’s U.S. offices began to collapse all the P&Ls, all the silos and vertical business units, and start to transition from separate entities into what they call centers or domains of expertise. The new work system is currently in the pilot stage and Seifert says the early results are encouraging.

“We took all the capabilities in the three city offices–New York, Chicago, and Atlanta–which are now one integrated business, and restructured it around nine client groups, and we’ve defined these five distinct domains of experts and expertise–Enterprise Branding, Digital and Innovation, Customer Engagement and Commerce, Influence and PR, and Media and Distribution– to work in a more collaborative way, through a single financial framework,” says Seifert.