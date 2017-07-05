Meet the Canadian newborn who may be the first infant with an official non-binary gender health document 

Searyl Atli Doty was born at a home in British Columbia to a non-binary trans parent, and may be the world’s first infant to be issued an official health document that doesn’t specify their gender as either male or female.

The infant’s parent Kori Doty wanted to avoid assigning gender to the child and worked with the Gender Free I.D. Coalition to ensure that the infant did not have any officially designated gender in birth documents. “It is up to Searyl to decide how they identify, when they are old enough to develop their own gender identity,” Doty said in a statement. “I am not going to foreclose their choices based on an arbitrary assignment of gender at birth based on an inspection of their genitals.”

According to CBC, the province has not issued an official birth certificate for the child, but has sent out a health card—required for access to medical care—with a “U” listed for gender, presumably for “undetermined” or “unassigned.” Currently, Canada is one of several countries including Australia, Pakistan, and Nepal that are working to create a non-binary gender designation on passports. On July 1, Oregon became the first state in the U.S. to allow drivers’ license applicants to choose male, female, or X on their driver licenses and identification cards.

[via BuzzFeed]