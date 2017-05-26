Bryson Tiller, Carly Rae Jepsen, And That Lorde & Chromeo Remix: This Week In Music

Fast Company readers, lend me your ears for another week in music recommendations. (Or just scroll to the bottom and take our weekly playlist with you.)

Track 1. Byrson Tiller – Don’t Get Too High Why set a release date anymore? Bryson Tiller announced his sophomore album, True to Self, would be out on June 23. But instead he surprised everyone and just dropped this Self-ie last night. Track 2. Lorde & Chromeo – Green Light Remix Shout out to Lorde with the dance moves. Now the electro duo Chromeo remix even more song for her to groove to, so watch out. Lorde’s new album Melodrama is due June 16. Track 3. Carly Rae Jepsen – Cut To The Feeling “Cut to the Feeling” was left off the Canadian singer’s critically acclaimed “E•MO•TION”—both sides A and B—and yet somehow, it still manages to transcend most other pop music in 2017. It’s unlikely to lift Jepsen from pop underdog purgatory, but in a just and fair world, this would be another #1 in a string of global hits. — Recommended by Daniel Taroy Track 4. Travis Scott – Butterfly Effect

As Travis Scott likes to say in every song: “It’s Lit”. The singer dropped Butterfly Effect initially on SoundCloud along with two other tracks, Green & Purple and A man. Of the three tracks only Butterfly Effect made it to the streams. Track 5. A R I Z O N A – Passionfruit (Drake Cover) The electro-pop trio A R I Z O N A have somehow managed to perfect perfection: Their cover of “Passionfruit,” arguably Drake’s best track from his latest album More Life, transports the song back to the ’80s by making full use of the downtempo synth vibe of the original. (AND YOU CAN FIGHT ME ON THAT, RE: DRAKE’S BEST SONG FROM MORE LIFE) — Recommended by KC Ifeanyi Track 6. Offset and Gucci – Met Gala Migos set off to take the world on via the divide and conquer tactic; the latest collaboration with the Migos family tree is from Gucci Mane. Mane enlisted Offset of the Migos trio for the lead single “Met Gala” off his new album “Droptopwop“. Track 7. LUXXURY – I Need You It’s a hot summer day, and you’ve just ambled into a poolside party that seems to have been going strong since the early ’80s. The soundtrack? This dreamy synthpop, disco-infused single from L.A.’s Luxxury. — Recommended by Noah Robischon

