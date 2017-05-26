Bryson Tiller, Carly Rae Jepsen, And That Lorde & Chromeo Remix: This Week In Music

Fast Company readers, lend me your ears for another week in music recommendations. (Or just scroll to the bottom and take our weekly playlist with you.)

Track 1. Byrson Tiller – Don’t Get Too High

Why set a release date anymore? Bryson Tiller announced his sophomore album, True to Self, would be out on June 23. But instead he surprised everyone and just dropped this Self-ie last night.

Track 2. Lorde & Chromeo – Green Light Remix

Shout out to Lorde with the dance moves. Now the electro duo Chromeo remix even more song for her to groove to, so watch out. Lorde’s new album Melodrama is due June 16.

Track 3. Carly Rae Jepsen – Cut To The Feeling

“Cut to the Feeling” was left off the Canadian singer’s critically acclaimed “E•MO•TION”—both sides A and B—and yet somehow, it still manages to transcend most other pop music in 2017. It’s unlikely to lift Jepsen from pop underdog purgatory, but in a just and fair world, this would be another #1 in a string of global hits. — Recommended by Daniel Taroy