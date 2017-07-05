Mozilla’s first-ever podcast will delve into ransomeware, hacking, net neutrality, and everyday life on the internet

Mozilla just launched their first-ever podcast, IRL: Because Online Life Is Real Life. Hosted by Veronica Belmont, the show takes a deep dive into internet issues like ransomware, data hacking, and net neutrality, and, no, they don’t just talk about Firefox. The episode that came out today looks at online privacy, but subscribe now so you don’t miss their net neutrality-themed episode dropping on Monday, July 11th, timed to coincide with the internet-wide Day of Action to Save Net Neutrality on July 12th.