He Didn’t: An “Arrested Development” Writer On Twitter’s Most-Used Political Meme

Lately, Twitter has come to resemble the final scene of Spartacus; with untold legions of opinion-havers all claiming to be the same person. Rather than Spartacus, however, these folks all claim to be Ron Howard’s narrator from the recently revived sitcom Arrested Development.

The meme has hit critical mass partly on the strength of a strong reaction to hearing blatant lies, and partly because of how much a broad swath of comedy fans cherish all things Arrested Development. It’s also probably become so popular, though, at least somewhat because of how easy a joke it is to make. This last point is why one of the writers on the show recently suggested Twitter should maybe let this gag rest its case.

What was once a trope of the cult classic, whose cult quickly expanded to include the mainstream, has now become perhaps the signature political meme of these uncertain times. Ron Howard , a producer on the show who also lent his distinctive pipes to its narration, would occasionally step in and contradict whatever a character had just said. Since Donald Trump became president, though–plunging the country into a post-truth era of alternative facts and outright lies–Twitterers and CNN chyron writers have taken to calling out falsehoods in familiar fashion.

Comedy nerds might recognize journeyman writer John Levenstein from one of the many shows he’s cameoed on in recent years, often as a judge. The Emmy Award winner, for Arrested Development, has lately held writer/producer gigs on hits like Portlandia, Silicon Valley, and Kroll Show, when he’s not crafting awesomely droll jokes on Twitter. He comes by his mild distaste for the “No, he didn’t” meme honestly, though, having lived through the joke’s inception from the inside of a writers’ room.

“I don’t have a specific early memory of the narrator contradicting characters,” Levenstein says. “There was a moment in season one when the publicist character called George Michael ‘Opie.’ I pitched something like, [Ron Howard, who long ago played Opie Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show, saying,] ‘Jessie had gone too far and had best watch her mouth.’ It was funny in the moment and it went in the show. But it was also more self-referential than what we’d been doing up until that point.”

Whether or not this joke paved the way for the eventual recurring contradiction, once it first appeared, it quickly became a popular gag. Levenstein soon noticed the writing staff began to lean heavily on Ron Howard flexing his omniscience.

I argued at Arrested Development that the narrator contradicting someone was easy and should be used sparingly. Now I'm arguing with a meme. — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) March 8, 2017

“As a writer I never really leaned on the narrator contradicting characters, but it did start to creep into the show,” he says. “I’ve always argued in favor of holding self-referential moments to a higher standard and using them sparingly. Personally I feel like the device of the narrator contradicting characters has become almost impossible to use in the show, now that it’s a meme.”

Trump: I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors. Narrator: He didn't. — Ana Defillo (@adefillo) May 10, 2017

Even before the presidency launched in earnest–in fact, even before the election–the joke galvanized online in the form of “Trump-rested Development.” It was a nifty bit of editing that combined footage from the 2016 presidential debates with a cascading chorus of Ron Howard corrections, backed by the Arrested Development score.