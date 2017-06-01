How Apple’s Echo-Style Speaker Could Be A Winner — Or A Complete Flop

The annual frenzy of Apple product rumors has a new offering this year: An Amazon Echo-style smart speaker with Siri built in has long seemed inevitable, but now the details are trickling in. Apple’s smart speaker, reportedly to be announced at WWDC next week, will boast “virtual surround sound technology” and higher quality audio, according to Bloomberg .

It will also reportedly feature plenty of integration with Apple services like HomeKit and Apple Music, in addition to being controlled using Siri, Apple’s six-year-old voice control technology. From the sound of it, Apple’s Siri speaker could be a huge deal—or not, depending on the details. So, should you be excited?

Apple’s Smart Speaker Could Be Its Next Killer Product

When Amazon released the Echo smart speaker in 2015, few expected it to be a blockbuster hit. But it was; Amazon has reportedly sold over 10 million Alexa-powered devices like the Echo and Echo Dot, spawning competitors like the Google Home and making Alexa the go-to voice control platform for third-party developers. Even Sonos, the wireless hi-fi multi-room speaker company founded in 2002, suddenly shifted gears to prioritize voice control after the Echo’s explosive success.

Clearly, there’s a demand for these gadgets. That’s a good sign for Apple, which has a knack for borrowing existing ideas and adding its own design polish and marketing prowess–often with great success. In this case, Apple appears to be focused on audio quality and clever acoustic technology to make its speaker tempting to consumers. Bloomberg elaborates:

Along with generating virtual surround sound, the speakers being tested are louder and reproduce sound more crisply than rival offerings, the people said. Apple has also considered including sensors that measure a room’s acoustics and automatically adjust audio levels during use, one of the people said.

Damn. An excellent-sounding speaker with a sleek, non-obtrusive design would be compelling enough, but the ability to tune the speaker to the room (like Sonos’s TruePlay tech, it sounds like) and mimic surround sound could push it over the top in the eyes of consumers. It might even be useful for home theater setups, depending on the design and audio input options.

At the very least, it will be a marked improvement over your laptop speakers, low-end Bluetooth speakers, and even the Amazon Echo. While Amazon’s speaker isn’t terrible-sounding, it’s not hard to imagine Apple’s acoustics engineers one-upping the Echo’s sound quality. Giving owners the option to tweak the sound based on their environment is a nice touch, too.

The HomeKit integration is promising too. The first time I watched a friend ask Alexa to turn the lights on in his apartment, I definitely had one of those “Holy shit, Minority Report is real life” moments. Of course, HomeKit integrates not only with smart lights like Phillips Hue (and others), but a long list of smart locks, thermostats, and other household sensors. Owners of Alphabet’s line of Nest smart home products are still out of luck, though, because sometimes competitive tech giants act like middle schoolers at our expense.