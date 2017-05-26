From To-Do List Hacks To Note-Taking: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned how taking notes obsessively can save you from a difficult boss, how to write job applications that actually make it past screening software, and the tips and tricks CEOs use to manage to their to-do lists.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of May 22:

1. Why James Comey’s Obsessive Note-Taking Is A Smart Strategy For Surviving Difficult Bosses

Former FBI director James Comey kept detailed notes of his conversations with President Donald Trump. While this is standard practice given his line of work, it’s a good strategy anytime you’re dealing with a difficult boss. Not only can it help you earn buy-in from your boss and teammates, it also gives you something refer to if you ever get confused over the details–or for that matter, disagree about them.

2. How To Trick The Robots And Get Your Resume In Front Of Recruiters

As much as you might hate it, many companies use applicant tracking systems (ATS) to filter job applicants. One recruiter, who shares the same hatred of ATS as most job seekers do, shares some insider tips on what it really takes to get past the robots and still sound impressive. After all, they’re not going away anytime soon.

3. IBM’s Remote Work Reversal Is A Losing Battle Against The New Normal

Last week, IBM extended an ultimatum to its remote workers: Come back to the office or go elsewhere. The company’s stated rationale was improving collaboration and innovation, but some saw the move as a cost-cutting measure. Comparing it to Yahoo’s decision to end remote work back in 2013, Upwork CEO Stephane Kasriel argues that it’s a bad move for IBM, likely to send its top talent to competitors while stripping away an important incentive for modern job seekers.