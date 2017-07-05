Right-wing millionaires seem really interested in Time Inc.

Renaissance Technologies, which is run by Robert Mercer—the man behind companies like SCL Group and Cambridge Analytica—bought nearly 2.5 million Time Inc. shares earlier this year, reports the New York Post. Mercer and his daughter Rebekah are now widely considered a quiet team of right-wing puppetmasters who helped propel Trump’s presidential campaign.
It’s unclear whether the stock buy is part of a move to begin a takeover of the publisher—which includes such magazines as Time, Fortune, People, and Sports Illustrated.
The news comes a week after the New Yorker intimated that National Enquirer owner David Pecker, another Trump-loving rich person, was also interested in purchasing the ailing magazine company.
I’m sure people inside Time Inc. are thrilled about their new potential overlords.