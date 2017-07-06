These are the 50 best places to work in 2017, according to Indeed

Salesforce, the maker of customer relationship management software, took the top spot on Indeed’s annual ranking of best places to work. Returning to the No. 2 spot for the second year in a row is Southwest Airlines. You can see the full list here .

Indeed ranked companies that are members of the Fortune 500 Index with more than 5,000 employees and have at least 50 employee reviews.

Indeed’s SVP Paul D’Arcy points out, “While compensation and job security are always top of mind for employees, we are seeing strong company culture and sense of community becoming just as much of a priority.”