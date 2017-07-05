Volvo to kinda go “all electric” from 2019

The Swedish carmaker has announced plans to cease producing cars only with internal combustion engines from 2019. But despite what the company says in its PR headline, their entire lineup of cars won’t only be electric vehicles. Yes, they will sell fully electric cars, but they’ll also still sell hybrid cars, which use both an electric and traditional internal combustion engine. No doubt about it, it’s a great step, but Volvo isn’t completely an “all electric” company just yet.
