Emirates Airlines is now exempt from the U.S. laptop ban

The ban has been in place on flights from eight Muslim-majority countries since March over fears a bomb could be hidden in a laptop. But now Emirates Airlines, which flies to the U.S. from Dubai, has been made exempt from the ban after it worked with U.S. authorities to meet new security guidelines, reports the BBC. Turkish Airlines also expects the laptop ban on its flights to the U.S. will be lifted soon.
Update: Etihad Airways and Turkish Airlines have now been approved for laptops on flights as well (via TechCrunch).