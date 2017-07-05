Lyft is closing the gap against Uber in app downloads

In the first five months of this year, the Uber app was downloaded 70% more often than Lyft, according to data from app analytic company App Annie, reports Recode. While that may seem like good news for Uber, it isn’t. That’s because Uber had a 165% lead in downloads against Lyft in 2016 and a 255% lead in downloads in 2015. More bad news for Uber: The average rating of its app this year is only 1.8 out of 5. The average rating for Lyft’s app is 4.4 out of 5.
