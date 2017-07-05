advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Lyft is closing the gap against Uber in app downloads

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

In the first five months of this year, the Uber app was downloaded 70% more often than Lyft, according to data from app analytic company App Annie, reports Recode. While that may seem like good news for Uber, it isn’t. That’s because Uber had a 165% lead in downloads against Lyft in 2016 and a 255% lead in downloads in 2015. More bad news for Uber: The average rating of its app this year is only 1.8 out of 5. The average rating for Lyft’s app is 4.4 out of 5.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life