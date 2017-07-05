Amazon and Netflix are going to have to pay actors on their streaming shows more money

Actors in original content shows on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon will see an increase in their residual rates—that is, compensation for subsequent plays of an episode they are in—and will be paid those residual payments within 90 days instead of a year, reports Engadget. Actors will also get residuals for “foreign use” for the first time. The agreement was reached with SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The new agreement means it will cost streaming service providers more to create original content, but the higher pay could make it easier to attract big-name talent to streaming shows.
