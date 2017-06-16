This Startup Wants To Turn America’s Yard Waste Into A Petroleum Substitute

At the landfill in Florida’s Indian River County–an area partway between Orlando and Palm Beach–garbage trucks deliver more than 100,000 tons of yard waste from local lawns and golf courses in a year. But by 2018, if all goes as planned, instead of going in the dump, those grass clippings and tree branches will go next door to a new plant that will turn them into a replacement for petroleum. The product will have a tiny carbon footprint compared to the fossil fuel equivalent–and will also be cheaper to produce.

It’s a process that the company plans to scale up and license to others to be used to make both plastics (which are now made from petroleum) and fuel. And they say that there’s enough plant waste available in the country to make it a feasible replacement for industries that rely on fossil fuels.

“There is enough green waste in the United States to replace all petroleum-based products,” says Daniel de Liege, chairman of Alliance Bio-Products, the startup that plans to open the new plant. “All diesel fuel, gasoline, jet fuel, everything that we use petroleum for. There’s enough green waste in this country that, if this technology was deployed wide instantly, we could replace the use of all oil.”

According to the National Renewable Energy Lab, there are around 400 million tons of cellulose-based waste–from farm and forestry waste to urban wood waste–available in the U.S. every year. In addition, de Liege says, there are another 800 million tons of waste, such as grass clippings from backyards, not counted in the NREL data. In total, the U.S. produces roughly 1.2 billion tons of cellulosic waste annually, which could be converted into an amount equal to the 120 billion gallons of fuel used in the U.S. each year.

The new process, which was developed and patented by researchers at the University of Central Florida and licensed to the startup, uses inexpensive components and materials. The plant waste goes into large tubes, where ball bearings interact with kaolinite clay–essentially dirt, which has a natural pH level that facilitates the process–to break down cellulose into sugar.

Once the cellulose in plants is broken down into sugar, it’s possible to ferment that sugar to create alcohol that can be used to make fuels or turned into a base for making plastic for packaging, clothing, carpet, or a myriad of other products (rather than making ethylene, a basic ingredient in plastic, from fossil fuels, it can be made from ethanol). Other companies have attempted to scale up similar technology in the past. But previous processes have been much more expensive, and companies have struggled to make it viable.

Many processes use enzymes to break down cellulose, but those enzymes have to be replaced, adding to the expense. Others use acids that quickly corrode equipment. Another process, called steam explosion, heats water to more than 500 degrees Fahrenheit under extreme pressure, and can also quickly wear down equipment. Traditional methods also don’t work well with a mix of materials, because they require consistency; Alliance says its method works well with any plant materials.