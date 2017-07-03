advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Elon Musk’s long-awaited Tesla Model 3 finally has a release date

By Claire Dodson1 minute Read

The Tesla founder tweeted some exciting news about the much-hyped Model 3 on Monday, when he announced that the first vehicle will be completed on Friday. 

 

And if you’re one of the first 30 lucky customers, you’ll have your Model 3 by the end of the month. 

After that, Musk says production will continue to ramp up, with 20,000 cars produced a month in December. It’s a major step for Musk and his vision of getting the world interested in the (up until this year) cost-prohibitive, niche electric vehicles. The Tesla Model 3 comes in at $35,000.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life