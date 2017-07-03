Elon Musk’s long-awaited Tesla Model 3 finally has a release date

The Tesla founder tweeted some exciting news about the much-hyped Model 3 on Monday, when he announced that the first vehicle will be completed on Friday.

Model 3 passed all regulatory requirements for production two weeks ahead of schedule. Expecting to complete SN1 on Friday — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 3, 2017

And if you’re one of the first 30 lucky customers, you’ll have your Model 3 by the end of the month.

Handover party for first 30 customer Model 3’s on the 28th! Production grows exponentially, so Aug should be 100 cars and Sept above 1500. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 3, 2017

After that, Musk says production will continue to ramp up, with 20,000 cars produced a month in December. It’s a major step for Musk and his vision of getting the world interested in the (up until this year) cost-prohibitive, niche electric vehicles. The Tesla Model 3 comes in at $35,000.