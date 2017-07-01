Oculus Rift’s new feature captures what it’s like to use Oculus Rift

If you’ve never experienced Oculus virtual reality via the Rift headset … well, it’s tough to explain what you’ve missed. But Oculus is rolling out a new feature that makes it possible to shoot video of someone using Rift in front of a green screen, and then combine that footage with the VR environment that person is seeing. The resulting composited video amounts to a third-person view of the VR world.
“In these early days, mixed reality capture does require numerous steps and a certain level of technical proficiency,” notes the blog post announcing the feature, which says that it’s useful now for developers, creators, and marketers who want to convey what VR is like. But the compan says it’s working on simplifying this mixed-reality technology, with the aim of making it more consumer-friendly.