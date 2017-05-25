Giving My Employees Paid Leave For Activism Ignited A Firestorm. I’d Do It Again

This story reflects the views of this author, but not necessarily the editorial position of Fast Company.

Some people call me a “candy ass.” And I’m okay with that.

That was just one of the very nasty things I—and my agency Traction—were called shortly after I wrote a post on LinkedIn last month called “Why We’re Offering Paid Leave for Activism,” describing a new policy of giving our staff two days off per year to protest, canvass, or volunteer—whatever they deem fit to participate in our democracy. We called the program “Days of Action.”

The backlash was swift and cruel, and it hasn’t gone away. But it’s only convinced me even more that providing paid leave for activism is more important than ever.

Many of our critics, of course, read the move as anti-Trump. We soon found ourselves written up in Breitbart as “evidence” of the fallacious claim that anti-Trump protesters have been paid to attend rallies and disrupt congressional town halls since the inauguration. The post became one of Breitbart‘s most commented-on stories that day and led to a slew of coverage in virtually every far-right publication out there. Traction received hateful comments, emails, harassing phone calls, a slew of one-star Facebook reviews, and calls for a boycott of our agency. We’ve been called everything from unpatriotic fascists to “pansy snowflakes”—and, of course, “candy asses.”

But the criticism hasn’t just come from right-wing political activists. I even received a note from one Silicon Valley CMO saying, “I hope you don’t lose too much business from many of us that are tired of the pathetic behavior of protesters.”

It’s one thing to abstractly acknowledge that taking a stand could have repercussions on our business. It’s another to witness a revenue opportunity evaporate because of it.