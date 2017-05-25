How Google Street View Became An Art Form

On May 25, Google Street View celebrates its 10th birthday. A feature of Google Maps, it lets users explore cities and towns around the world—and even peer inside businesses and government institutions (including the White House). Games have sprouted out of Street View—like Geoguessr, in which players guess where in the world they’ve been randomly placed—while some users have documented funny images captured by the roving cameras of Google’s cars.

advertisement

advertisement

But Google Street View has also provided ample fodder for artists of all stripes, inspiring a range of creative works that include photographic curation, music videos, and impromptu performances. What, exactly, is it about Google Street View that makes it so appealing to creative types? Perhaps it allows us to experience the fantasy of what scholar Donna Haraway called “the God’s trick”—the impossible desire to see everything. Never before have people had such easy, on-demand visual access to public spaces all over the globe, and over the past decade artists have wielded this immense power to comment on issues ranging from surveillance to sex work. Curating From Google’s Vast Archive The sheer magnitude of Google Street View’s all-seeing power is a subject for some artists. Michael Wolf’s project “A Series of Unfortunate Events” curates arresting images from Google Street View, ranging from bike accidents to fires. Taken as a whole, Wolf’s collection from Google’s vast archive gestures toward the vastness of the world itself. Taken individually, his images are both haunting and familiar. Sometimes Google Street View appeals to artists for more political reasons. There can be a real discomfort with the technology, given that it amounts to one of the most comprehensive surveillance mechanisms in human history.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

What’s next for this strange intersection of a mapping tool and art? We hesitate to make firm predictions, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see more collaborations between Google and artists, like Arcade Fire’s experimental music video that populates Google Street View images of the viewer’s childhood neighborhood in a nostalgic montage. We would also like to see more involvement by women, as most of the artists who work with Google Street View have tended to represent a male perspective. After a decade, Google Street View is no longer new. But that doesn’t mean its potential for artistic action and intervention will subside. As the platform collects more and more images of the Earth’s public spaces—and as mixed, augmented, and virtual reality technologies become more pervasive—we expect that people will find new and inventive ways to make art out of a platform that has, from the start, been a surprising muse. Allison L. Rowland is assistant professor of performance and communication arts, St. Lawrence University, and Chris Ingraham is assistant professor of communication, North Carolina State University. This essay originally appeared on The Conversation. Share your own ideas, essays, tips, and suggestions with Fast Company by reaching us at ideas@fastcompany.com.