Apple’s Rumored Smart Speaker Might Not Be An Echo Killer–Or Even A Smart Speaker

There are plenty of reasons to take rumors of a new Apple “smart speaker” seriously. Such a product would not only answer a clear desire among consumers to converse with their technology in the home via voice control but also make sense as a new way to interact with existing Apple services. It could be the product that makes Apple’s connected-home vision–which is built around its HomeKit platform, and is still a work in progress–come to life.

But envisioning a theoretical Apple smart speaker is harder than imagining, say, the next iPhone. And it’s dangerous to assume that it would closely resemble the smart speaker the public knows best–Amazon’s Echo, which pioneered the category.

In fact, it might be misleading to think of Apple’s home device as a “smart speaker” at all. It may do some of the things we’ve already seen the Echo do, like playing music, delivering news and weather, and providing general “assistant” functions like reminders and traffic reports, but it will feel different. You’ll be able to talk to it, but it’ll serve as an endpoint for a different mix of services in the home, like HomeKit, Apple Music, Siri, and maybe tvOS. In short, it will likely look, act, and think different.

The Center Of The Apple Home

Reports about the new Apple device started showing up last year. The most recent, and perhaps most reliable one, comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who, with his sources in Apple’s supply chain of Asian companies, is usually pretty spot-on in his predictions. Kuo suggests the device would be “positioned for the high-end market” and cost more than Amazon’s $179 Echo, and would have a high-quality woofer and seven tweeters.

Even if it sounds great, the Apple device’s main job may be acting as a natural-language hub for the Apple connected home. The company’s HomeKit strategy has been brewing for the past few years, but has yet to become a mainstream platform on the level with, say, Apple Music. A natural-language hub could drop right into the center of the HomeKit platform and become the physical device by which consumers might begin to identify with HomeKit.

Strictly defined, HomeKit doesn’t currently have a hub that acts as both a central integration point and command center for all the home accessories in the house. Apple says the Apple TV and the iPad currently act as “hubs” because they facilitate away-from-home access to the HomeKit system for iPhone users via the Home app for iOS.

But there’s more to being a hub than creating a remote connection. HomeKit currently relies on Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to connect to third-party devices in the home, such as smart lightbulbs. Accessories that don’t support these technologies natively must use a bridge to connect. That’s one reason that the selection of HomeKit devices has been limited. (Apple estimates that there are now about 140 HomeKit-friendly products, including smart-home mainstays such as Philips’ Hue bulbs.) An Apple hub could include built-in support for the Z-Wave, ZigBee, and Thread standards, and the universe of home accessories that HomeKit could connect to would immediately grow much bigger.