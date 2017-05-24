Trump’s Proposed Parental Leave Budget Falls Short For Working Families

Yesterday the Trump administration released its budget proposal, “The New Foundation for American Greatness,” which boosts defense and security spending and includes $54 billion in reductions to non-defense programs such as Medicaid.

The budget also makes good on another campaign promise to provide paid parental leave. The proposal, which appears in the analysis from the Office of Management and Budget, offers some more details about the plan and how it will be funded.

As a candidate, Trump proposed six weeks of paid leave for birth mothers whose employers didn’t offer a benefit. As president, he told a joint session of Congress that he wanted new parents to have access to paid family leave, but hadn’t offered a proposal. In the absence of one, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) introduced the Family Act to Congress that proposes that a nationwide insurance program be created to offer up to 12 weeks of leave for family and medical purposes with partial pay to workers of any gender.

Trump’s budget now states:

The Administration proposes establishing a new benefit within the Unemployment Insurance (UI) program to provide up to six weeks paid leave to mothers, fathers, and adoptive parents. States are expected to adjust their UI tax structures to maintain sufficient balances in their Unemployment Trust Fund accounts.

So the benefit extends to all gender birth and adoptive parents, which is an improvement over the original. It’s paid for through existing unemployment insurance programs, as well as by cuts to other social programs. With the responsibility on the states, an NPR report points out that it could require some states to raise taxes “to build up their trust fund balances.”

The NPR report also notes that eliminating improper unemployment insurance payments and implementing programs to get people back to work more quickly could bring in as much as $6.2 billion to offset some unemployment insurance taxes.

Ellen Bravo, co-executive director of Family Values @ Work notes that there are several problems with the proposal, not the least of which is that unemployment insurance offices are already understaffed and ill-equipped to handle this kind of program.