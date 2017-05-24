This Short Film Perfectly Captures The Promise of ’90s-Era Online Flirting

WHO: Los Angeles-based animator Sean Buckelew.

WHY WE CARE: Can it be that it was all so simple then? Back in the ’90s, when the possibilities of the internet were just coming into focus, people were amazed at how easy it was to digitally connect with a stranger. That part where the two would have to meet in real life was complicated as all get-out, but the instant ease of finding a potential love interest was brand new and shimmery with promise. This new animated short, which has been screening at film festivals throughout 2017, immortalizes the promise of that moment–partly with the use of a legendary Final Fantasy VIII dance sequence–and also telegraphs some of the heartache that would follow, as online dating evolved into . . . whatever exactly it has become now.