I Hated Growing Up Evangelical In Sweden, But It Made Me A Better Entrepreneur

I was brought up in a highly religious family in Sweden, where evangelizing was encouraged from a very young age. I was just seven years old when I first had to preach to a crowd of over 700 adults. Soon afterward, I was sent out to go knocking on doors in search of potential converts.

I hated every minute of it. As an introvert, it was an absolute nightmare. Ten minutes before that first speech, I had to rush to the bathroom and vomit, because I knew my performance would be mercilessly (and publicly) critiqued by people much older than me as soon as I’d finished. When people answered the door, I’d be sweating–I’d go into shock and I’d forget every word of my carefully prepared pitch. It would be years before experiences like these proved valuable in the tech world. For a kid just halfway through primary school, though, the pressure was just about unbearable. Still, I had no choice but to go through with it again and again until I learned to conquer my fear. Related: How I’ve Learned To Lead As An Introverted CEO An Unintentional Training Ground As an entrepreneur, you’ve probably been through much the same experience while pitching. Talking to clients or investors can be nerve-wracking. Your mind goes blank, you feel nauseous, and you’re bombarded with questions from skeptics who don’t share your passion or your convictions. Many entrepreneurs I’ve met describe similarly agonizing experiences from their early days in business. But in many ways, the skills I learned preaching on doorsteps are the exact same skills you need when pitching in a boardroom, at a conference, or in a bar. Although I’m no longer a part of the religious organization I grew up in, I have to admit that without that upbringing, I’d probably be a coder working behind the scenes in a dark room, instead of a successful entrepreneur with multiple startups under my belt. For all its serious drawbacks, that intensive training meant that by the time I was 17, when I started my first business, I had over a decade of experience trying to convince strangers to listen to my ideas. That gave me a huge advantage over other first-timers.

